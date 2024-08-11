DAY BY DAY Upgrades UCB SA - Depositary Receipt () (UCBJY)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for UCB SA - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:UCBJY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.65% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for UCB SA - Depositary Receipt () is $88.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.05 to a high of $114.94. The average price target represents an increase of 26.65% from its latest reported closing price of $70.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UCB SA - Depositary Receipt () is 5,892MM, an increase of 8.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in UCB SA - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCBJY is 0.03%, an increase of 23.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.59% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCBJY by 18.30% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCBJY by 25.29% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

