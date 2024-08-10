DAY BY DAY Upgrades UCB (ENXTBR:UCB)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for UCB (ENXTBR:UCB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.91% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for UCB is 162,18 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 106,05 € to a high of 210,00 €. The average price target represents an increase of 2.91% from its latest reported closing price of 157,60 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for UCB is 5,750MM, an increase of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.20.

UCB Maintains 0.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.86%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in UCB. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCB is 0.35%, an increase of 21.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.80% to 36,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 7,593K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,583K shares , representing a decrease of 26.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 13.13% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,993K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,669K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 36.28% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,226K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares , representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 6.46% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,226K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares , representing an increase of 12.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 52.61% over the last quarter.

