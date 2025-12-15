DAY BY DAY Upgrades RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWNFF)

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:RWNFF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.44% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for RWE Aktiengesellschaft is $55.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.32 to a high of $66.47. The average price target represents an increase of 53.44% from its latest reported closing price of $36.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RWE Aktiengesellschaft is 28,341MM, an increase of 31.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in RWE Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWNFF is 0.47%, an increase of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 88,661K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,653K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,461K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWNFF by 9.38% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,271K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,004K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,482K shares , representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWNFF by 4.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,116K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,059K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWNFF by 1.24% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,138K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,249K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWNFF by 3.86% over the last quarter.

