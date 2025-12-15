DAY BY DAY Upgrades RWE Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (RWEOY)

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for RWE Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:RWEOY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.06% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for RWE Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt is $56.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.92 to a high of $67.42. The average price target represents an increase of 56.06% from its latest reported closing price of $36.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RWE Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt is 28,341MM, an increase of 31.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in RWE Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWEOY is 0.28%, an increase of 13.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDVO - Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF holds 254K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 76.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWEOY by 238.99% over the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald Sustainable Infrastructure Fund holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWEOY by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TRFM - AAM Transformers ETF holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

