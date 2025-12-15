DAY BY DAY Upgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXF)

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCPK:IDEXF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.44% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Industria de Diseño Textil is $65.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.20 to a high of $76.60. The average price target represents an increase of 36.44% from its latest reported closing price of $47.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Industria de Diseño Textil is 34,613MM, a decrease of 12.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industria de Diseño Textil. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 8.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDEXF is 0.53%, an increase of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 211,952K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,282K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,182K shares , representing an increase of 15.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 0.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,001K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,915K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 11.41% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 13,258K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,365K shares , representing an increase of 44.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 51.64% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 12,361K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,626K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 3.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,962K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,237K shares , representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 0.23% over the last quarter.

