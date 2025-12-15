DAY BY DAY Maintains UniCredit S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (UNCRY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of UniCredit S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:UNCRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.87% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for UniCredit S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt is $42.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.12 to a high of $51.55. The average price target represents an increase of 115.87% from its latest reported closing price of $19.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UniCredit S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt is 19,888MM, a decrease of 19.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in UniCredit S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCRY is 0.39%, an increase of 13.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 108.55% to 1,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Managed Account Series - BlackRock GA Dynamic Equity Fund Class K holds 562K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 93.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 1,420.95% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 161K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 17.45% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 63K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 45K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 4.89% over the last quarter.

GINX - SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing a decrease of 93.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 32.69% over the last quarter.

