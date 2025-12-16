DAY BY DAY Maintains UCB SA - Depositary Receipt (UCBJY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of UCB SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:UCBJY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.10% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for UCB SA - Depositary Receipt is $149.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.28 to a high of $183.05. The average price target represents an increase of 113.10% from its latest reported closing price of $70.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UCB SA - Depositary Receipt is 5,892MM, a decrease of 13.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in UCB SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCBJY is 0.26%, an increase of 5.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 25K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prudentials Gibraltar Fund - Prudentials Gibraltar Fund holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGKAX - PGIM Jennison Technology Fund holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCBJY by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCBJY by 34.56% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 33.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCBJY by 88.11% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 30.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCBJY by 8.64% over the last quarter.

