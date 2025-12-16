DAY BY DAY Maintains TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt (TTE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TTE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.03% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt is $74.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.75 to a high of $95.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.03% from its latest reported closing price of $63.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt is 210,614MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 923 funds or institutions reporting positions in TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTE is 0.23%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 169,517K shares. The put/call ratio of TTE is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 19,964K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,487K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 12,236K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,896K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,539K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,803K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,879K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,884K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 85.37% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,582K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,545K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.