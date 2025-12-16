DAY BY DAY Maintains Thales (THLEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Thales (OTCPK:THLEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.41% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Thales is $313.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $258.28 to a high of $420.27. The average price target represents an increase of 71.41% from its latest reported closing price of $183.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Thales is 20,566MM, a decrease of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thales. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THLEF is 0.44%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 17,764K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 2,152K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THLEF by 7.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,294K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THLEF by 7.36% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,250K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares , representing a decrease of 31.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THLEF by 34.13% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 870K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares , representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THLEF by 0.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 805K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THLEF by 2.24% over the last quarter.

