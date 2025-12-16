DAY BY DAY Maintains Thales S.A. - Depositary Receipt (THLLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Thales S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:THLLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 213.69% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Thales S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $115.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.11 to a high of $220.49. The average price target represents an increase of 213.69% from its latest reported closing price of $36.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Thales S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 20,566MM, a decrease of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thales S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THLLY is 0.72%, an increase of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 1,178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EUAD - Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 978K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 92.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THLLY by 13.56% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 92K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Valicenti Advisory Services holds 55K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THLLY by 3.57% over the last quarter.

GINX - SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF holds 12K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THLLY by 8.15% over the last quarter.

