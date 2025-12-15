DAY BY DAY Maintains Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCPK:SCGLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 202.76% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Société Générale Société anonyme is $71.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.35 to a high of $85.57. The average price target represents an increase of 202.76% from its latest reported closing price of $23.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Société Générale Société anonyme is 29,073MM, an increase of 12.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Société Générale Société anonyme. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCGLF is 0.54%, an increase of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.37% to 200,106K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,400K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,074K shares , representing a decrease of 35.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGLF by 193.75% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 9,395K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,417K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGLF by 1.30% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 8,813K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,255K shares , representing a decrease of 39.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGLF by 139.61% over the last quarter.

SCVEX - Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund holds 8,005K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 7,201K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,717K shares , representing an increase of 34.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGLF by 64.12% over the last quarter.

