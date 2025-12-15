DAY BY DAY Maintains Siemens Healthineers (SEMHF) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.59% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Siemens Healthineers is $65.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.79 to a high of $79.02. The average price target represents an increase of 13.59% from its latest reported closing price of $58.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Siemens Healthineers is 23,831MM, an increase of 1.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Healthineers. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEMHF is 0.30%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.14% to 40,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,297K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,320K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMHF by 7.61% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 3,459K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,554K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMHF by 2.57% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 3,398K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEMHF by 6.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,675K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,680K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMHF by 9.34% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,662K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

