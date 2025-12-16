DAY BY DAY Maintains Siemens Healthineers AG - Depositary Receipt (SMMNY) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Siemens Healthineers AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SMMNY) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.06% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Siemens Healthineers AG - Depositary Receipt is $33.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.98 to a high of $39.64. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from its latest reported closing price of $29.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Siemens Healthineers AG - Depositary Receipt is 23,831MM, an increase of 1.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Healthineers AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMMNY is 0.63%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.76% to 476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBR ALO Fund holds 268K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing a decrease of 139.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMNY by 60.14% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 66K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing a decrease of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMNY by 15.92% over the last quarter.

Everett Harris holds 41K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing a decrease of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMNY by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Main Management ETF Advisors holds 34K shares.

TMAT - Main Thematic Innovation ETF holds 33K shares.

