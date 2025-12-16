DAY BY DAY Maintains Schneider Electric S.E. - Depositary Receipt (SBGSY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Schneider Electric S.E. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SBGSY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.16% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Schneider Electric S.E. - Depositary Receipt is $92.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.09 to a high of $120.95. The average price target represents an increase of 90.16% from its latest reported closing price of $48.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider Electric S.E. - Depositary Receipt is 36,935MM, a decrease of 6.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider Electric S.E. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBGSY is 0.66%, an increase of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 4,160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hemenway Trust Co holds 619K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSY by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 413K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSY by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Somerville Kurt F holds 257K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGSY by 81.48% over the last quarter.

BBR ALO Fund holds 248K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Broderick Brian C holds 240K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSY by 0.18% over the last quarter.

