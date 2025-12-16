DAY BY DAY Maintains Safran (SAFRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.21% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Safran is $395.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $322.49 to a high of $463.28. The average price target represents an increase of 77.21% from its latest reported closing price of $223.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Safran is 24,981MM, a decrease of 14.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFRF is 1.07%, an increase of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 77,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,037K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,875K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRF by 19.03% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 4,715K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,705K shares , representing a decrease of 21.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFRF by 9.97% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,654K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,675K shares , representing a decrease of 64.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFRF by 31.20% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 3,525K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,025K shares , representing a decrease of 14.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRF by 1.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,134K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRF by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.