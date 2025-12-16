DAY BY DAY Maintains Roche Holding (RHHBF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Roche Holding (OTCPK:RHHBF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.36% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Roche Holding is $405.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $306.92 to a high of $579.88. The average price target represents an increase of 32.36% from its latest reported closing price of $305.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Roche Holding is 67,720MM, an increase of 6.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roche Holding. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHHBF is 0.10%, an increase of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 2,581K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 440K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHBF by 10.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 283K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHBF by 11.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 198K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHBF by 8.61% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 108K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 104K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHBF by 10.28% over the last quarter.

