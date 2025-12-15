DAY BY DAY Maintains Repsol, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (REPYY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Repsol, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:REPYY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.92% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Repsol, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $19.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.94 to a high of $24.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.92% from its latest reported closing price of $15.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Repsol, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 57,806MM, an increase of 18.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repsol, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPYY is 0.14%, an increase of 125.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 75K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 75K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPYY by 4.50% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 21K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPYY by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

