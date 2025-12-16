DAY BY DAY Maintains Pernod Ricard SA - Depositary Receipt (PRNDY) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Pernod Ricard SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PRNDY) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.68% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pernod Ricard SA - Depositary Receipt is $44.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.01 to a high of $82.70. The average price target represents an increase of 53.68% from its latest reported closing price of $29.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pernod Ricard SA - Depositary Receipt is 12,781MM, an increase of 16.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pernod Ricard SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 29.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRNDY is 0.25%, an increase of 22.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 74.88% to 417K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BEEX - The BeeHive ETF holds 146K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRNDY by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 89K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRNDY by 8.24% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 57K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 27.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRNDY by 23.15% over the last quarter.

QLTI - GMO International Quality ETF holds 36K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 46.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRNDY by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 24K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRNDY by 11.13% over the last quarter.

