DAY BY DAY Maintains Pernod Ricard (PDRDF) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.24% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pernod Ricard is $115.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.49 to a high of $154.66. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.24% from its latest reported closing price of $139.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pernod Ricard is 13,327MM, an increase of 21.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pernod Ricard. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDRDF is 0.36%, an increase of 1.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 57,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 4,007K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,101K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDRDF by 4.23% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,399K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 2,828K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares , representing an increase of 25.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDRDF by 17.41% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,827K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares , representing an increase of 23.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDRDF by 22.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,774K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDRDF by 11.19% over the last quarter.

