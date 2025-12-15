DAY BY DAY Maintains NN Group N.V. (NNGPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of NN Group N.V. (OTCPK:NNGPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.92% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NN Group N.V. is $76.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.91 to a high of $84.79. The average price target represents an increase of 66.92% from its latest reported closing price of $45.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NN Group N.V. is 14,215MM, a decrease of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in NN Group N.V.. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNGPF is 0.37%, an increase of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 51,270K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 9,464K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,330K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNGPF by 9.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,769K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,863K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNGPF by 0.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,342K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNGPF by 5.11% over the last quarter.

STESX - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 2,217K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,281K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNGPF by 3.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,743K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNGPF by 5.12% over the last quarter.

