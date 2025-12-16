DAY BY DAY Maintains NN Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt (NNGRY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of NN Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NNGRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.62% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for NN Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $38.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.15 to a high of $42.63. The average price target represents an increase of 68.62% from its latest reported closing price of $22.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NN Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 14,215MM, a decrease of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in NN Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNGRY is 0.09%, an increase of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 212K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meritage Portfolio Management holds 121K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNGRY by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 74K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNGRY by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNGRY by 2.20% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 44.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNGRY by 65.15% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 20.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNGRY by 17.17% over the last quarter.

