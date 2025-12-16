DAY BY DAY Maintains KBC Group NV - Depositary Receipt (KBCSY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of KBC Group NV - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:KBCSY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.62% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for KBC Group NV - Depositary Receipt is $66.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.62 to a high of $81.41. The average price target represents an increase of 93.62% from its latest reported closing price of $34.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KBC Group NV - Depositary Receipt is 9,123MM, a decrease of 21.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in KBC Group NV - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBCSY is 0.54%, an increase of 42.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.93% to 167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 97K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VIDGX - Vanguard International Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 52K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 43.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBCSY by 88.52% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBCSY by 3.44% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBCSY by 9.30% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 25.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBCSY by 46.46% over the last quarter.

