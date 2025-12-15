DAY BY DAY Maintains KBC Group (KBCSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.75% Upside

As of November 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for KBC Group is $128.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $100.25 to a high of $156.45. The average price target represents an increase of 79.75% from its latest reported closing price of $71.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KBC Group is 9,123MM, a decrease of 21.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in KBC Group. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBCSF is 0.39%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 40,120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,284K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBCSF by 4.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,041K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBCSF by 0.58% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 1,828K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBCSF by 11.76% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 1,790K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBCSF by 14.69% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,585K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBCSF by 14.98% over the last quarter.

