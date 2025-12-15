DAY BY DAY Maintains Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (IITSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK:IITSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.34% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is $7.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.51 to a high of $8.55. The average price target represents an increase of 92.34% from its latest reported closing price of $3.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is 23,647MM, a decrease of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IITSF is 0.58%, an increase of 3.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 1,631,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 227,115K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 223,235K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 6.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 141,255K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138,235K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 0.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 98,144K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,973K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 9.08% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 73,813K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,270K shares , representing a decrease of 16.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 16.15% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 51,504K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,234K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.