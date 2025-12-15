DAY BY DAY Maintains Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (ISNPY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ISNPY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.81% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt is $40.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.50 to a high of $42.85. The average price target represents an increase of 75.81% from its latest reported closing price of $23.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt is 23,647MM, a decrease of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISNPY is 0.29%, an increase of 22.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.02% to 1,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Managed Account Series - BlackRock GA Dynamic Equity Fund Class K holds 582K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 84.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISNPY by 472.39% over the last quarter.

Zevin Asset Management holds 202K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISNPY by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 167K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISNPY by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 162K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISNPY by 15.15% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 119K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISNPY by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.