DAY BY DAY Maintains Iberdrola, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (IBDRY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Iberdrola, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:IBDRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Iberdrola, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $85.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.52 to a high of $90.19. The average price target represents an increase of 63.66% from its latest reported closing price of $52.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Iberdrola, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 51,243MM, an increase of 12.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iberdrola, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBDRY is 0.33%, an increase of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 152K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBDRY by 8.11% over the last quarter.

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 138K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBDRY by 8.11% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 76K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBDRY by 28.38% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 57K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.