DAY BY DAY Maintains Iberdrola (IBDSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Iberdrola is $21.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.30 to a high of $24.55. The average price target represents an increase of 64.66% from its latest reported closing price of $12.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Iberdrola is 51,243MM, an increase of 12.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iberdrola. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBDSF is 0.91%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.76% to 832,927K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98,490K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,992K shares , representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBDSF by 3.82% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 83,311K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,240K shares , representing an increase of 27.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBDSF by 28.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 56,787K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,260K shares , representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBDSF by 12.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 41,489K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,600K shares , representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBDSF by 1.68% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 29,160K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

