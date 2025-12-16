DAY BY DAY Maintains Ferrovial SE (FER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Ferrovial SE (NasdaqGS:FER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.15% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ferrovial SE is $63.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.56 to a high of $76.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.15% from its latest reported closing price of $67.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ferrovial SE is 8,339MM, a decrease of 10.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferrovial SE. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FER is 0.35%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.67% to 270,300K shares. The put/call ratio of FER is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hsbc Holdings holds 23,736K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,386K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FER by 86.81% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 21,988K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FER by 29,217,288.05% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 21,529K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,512K shares , representing an increase of 46.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FER by 98.15% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 19,471K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 14,982K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,282K shares , representing a decrease of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FER by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.