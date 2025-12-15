DAY BY DAY Maintains Eurofins Scientific SE (ERFSF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCPK:ERFSF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.41% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eurofins Scientific SE is $75.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.70 to a high of $109.77. The average price target represents an increase of 27.41% from its latest reported closing price of $59.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eurofins Scientific SE is 7,413MM, an increase of 3.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eurofins Scientific SE. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERFSF is 0.31%, an increase of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 26,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 3,782K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,919K shares , representing a decrease of 30.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERFSF by 4.99% over the last quarter.

SEQUX - Sequoia Fund holds 2,926K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,815K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,317K shares , representing a decrease of 82.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERFSF by 32.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,638K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares , representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERFSF by 0.97% over the last quarter.

FPACX - FPA Crescent Fund holds 1,637K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

