DAY BY DAY Maintains EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCPK:ESLOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.48% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is $388.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $294.56 to a high of $450.70. The average price target represents an increase of 76.48% from its latest reported closing price of $220.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is 27,882MM, an increase of 2.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESLOF is 0.60%, an increase of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.48% to 53,219K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,499K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,357K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLOF by 10.21% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,031K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,446K shares , representing a decrease of 48.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLOF by 43.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,177K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,381K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLOF by 8.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,598K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,710K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLOF by 19.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,942K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLOF by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.