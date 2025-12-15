DAY BY DAY Maintains EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme - Depositary Receipt (ESLOY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ESLOY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.48% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme - Depositary Receipt is $193.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.42 to a high of $224.03. The average price target represents an increase of 72.48% from its latest reported closing price of $112.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme - Depositary Receipt is 27,882MM, an increase of 2.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESLOY is 0.16%, an increase of 39.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 164.91% to 185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Managed Account Series - BlackRock GA Dynamic Equity Fund Class K holds 103K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 89.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLOY by 670.91% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLOY by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 21K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLOY by 4.76% over the last quarter.

BLUIX - BLUEPRINT GROWTH FUND Institutional Class holds 3K shares.

