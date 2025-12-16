DAY BY DAY Maintains Eni S.p.A. (EIPAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Eni S.p.A. (OTCPK:EIPAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.48% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eni S.p.A. is $18.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.40 to a high of $21.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.48% from its latest reported closing price of $14.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eni S.p.A. is 90,010MM, an increase of 3.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eni S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIPAF is 0.38%, an increase of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 298,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,845K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,277K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIPAF by 9.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,559K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,520K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIPAF by 7.58% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 18,338K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,785K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIPAF by 5.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 14,329K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,977K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIPAF by 15.47% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 10,041K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,140K shares , representing an increase of 28.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIPAF by 35.27% over the last quarter.

