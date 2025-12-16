DAY BY DAY Maintains Enel SpA - Depositary Receipt (ENLAY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Enel SpA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ENLAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.86% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enel SpA - Depositary Receipt is $10.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.00 to a high of $12.15. The average price target represents an increase of 47.86% from its latest reported closing price of $7.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enel SpA - Depositary Receipt is 98,889MM, an increase of 27.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel SpA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLAY is 0.56%, an increase of 15.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 6,672K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cardinal Capital Management holds 2,845K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLAY by 7.28% over the last quarter.

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 1,066K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLAY by 3.42% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 634K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares , representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLAY by 12.89% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 438K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Elevation Series Trust - The Opal International Dividend Income ETF holds 354K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares , representing an increase of 40.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLAY by 43.22% over the last quarter.

