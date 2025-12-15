DAY BY DAY Maintains Edenred SE - Depositary Receipt (EDNMY) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Edenred SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:EDNMY) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.65% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Edenred SE - Depositary Receipt is $19.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.52 to a high of $31.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.65% from its latest reported closing price of $23.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Edenred SE - Depositary Receipt is 2,491MM, a decrease of 6.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edenred SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDNMY is 0.00%, an increase of 73.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 58.81% to 96K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 55K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 47.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDNMY by 48.74% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 20K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 46.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDNMY by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDNMY by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDNMY by 26.21% over the last quarter.

General Partner holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

