DAY BY DAY Maintains Deutsche Telekom (DTEGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Deutsche Telekom (OTCPK:DTEGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.94% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Telekom is $44.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.30 to a high of $52.00. The average price target represents an increase of 84.94% from its latest reported closing price of $24.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Telekom is 123,429MM, an increase of 1.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Telekom. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTEGF is 0.94%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 586,959K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,695K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,804K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTEGF by 5.40% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 32,267K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,557K shares , representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTEGF by 7.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 29,669K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,931K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTEGF by 10.23% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 29,602K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,334K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTEGF by 4.08% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 24,340K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,656K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTEGF by 15.35% over the last quarter.

