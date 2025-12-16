DAY BY DAY Maintains Deutsche Telekom AG - Depositary Receipt (DTEGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Deutsche Telekom AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DTEGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.93% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Telekom AG - Depositary Receipt is $44.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.84 to a high of $51.39. The average price target represents an increase of 82.93% from its latest reported closing price of $24.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Telekom AG - Depositary Receipt is 123,429MM, an increase of 1.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Telekom AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTEGY is 0.43%, an increase of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.61% to 8,081K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,702K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,632K shares , representing a decrease of 232.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTEGY by 72.48% over the last quarter.

GAUAX - The Gabelli Utilities Fund holds 455K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTEGY by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 390K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Blue Chip Income and Growth Fund Class 1 holds 268K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares , representing a decrease of 237.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTEGY by 72.76% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 263K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares , representing an increase of 28.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTEGY by 20.63% over the last quarter.

