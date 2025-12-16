DAY BY DAY Maintains Deutsche Post (DPSTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.97% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Post is $52.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.95 to a high of $73.30. The average price target represents an increase of 24.97% from its latest reported closing price of $42.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Post is 89,812MM, an increase of 6.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Post. This is an decrease of 425 owner(s) or 99.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPSTF is 0.18%, an increase of 66.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.44% to 1,116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 1,103K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPSTF by 0.27% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Index Portfolio holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPSTF by 0.57% over the last quarter.

