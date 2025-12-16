DAY BY DAY Maintains Deutsche Post AG - Depositary Receipt (DHLGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Deutsche Post AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DHLGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.47% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Post AG - Depositary Receipt is $53.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.97 to a high of $73.32. The average price target represents an increase of 27.47% from its latest reported closing price of $41.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Post AG - Depositary Receipt is 86,208MM, an increase of 2.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Post AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHLGY is 0.43%, an increase of 9.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 902.10% to 10,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 9,070K shares.

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 221K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Altrius Capital Management holds 171K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHLGY by 3.59% over the last quarter.

MNECX - Pro-Blend(R) Extended Term Series Class L holds 169K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MNMCX - Pro-Blend(R) Moderate Term Series Class L holds 75K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.