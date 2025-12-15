DAY BY DAY Maintains Deutsche Börse AG - Depositary Receipt (DBOEY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Deutsche Börse AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DBOEY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 302.22% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Börse AG - Depositary Receipt is $80.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.53 to a high of $124.17. The average price target represents an increase of 302.22% from its latest reported closing price of $19.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Börse AG - Depositary Receipt is 5,108MM, a decrease of 30.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Börse AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBOEY is 0.22%, an increase of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 367K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 101K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MNECX - Pro-Blend(R) Extended Term Series Class L holds 80K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing a decrease of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEY by 19.46% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 47K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEY by 26.60% over the last quarter.

MNMCX - Pro-Blend(R) Moderate Term Series Class L holds 35K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEY by 18.96% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.