DAY BY DAY Maintains Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CODYY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CODYY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 189.36% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $47.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.30 to a high of $94.20. The average price target represents an increase of 189.36% from its latest reported closing price of $16.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 52,352MM, an increase of 11.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODYY is 0.28%, an increase of 316.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 144.42% to 849K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Managed Account Series - BlackRock GA Dynamic Equity Fund Class K holds 489K shares.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 163K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing a decrease of 73.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODYY by 39.65% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 50K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODYY by 21.42% over the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 41K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODYY by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 41K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODYY by 11.38% over the last quarter.

