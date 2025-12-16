DAY BY DAY Maintains CaixaBank, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CAIXY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of CaixaBank, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CAIXY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.90% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CaixaBank, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $3.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.48 to a high of $5.82. The average price target represents an increase of 89.90% from its latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CaixaBank, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 13,510MM, a decrease of 10.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in CaixaBank, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAIXY is 0.01%, an increase of 30.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 119K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 29.09% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 96K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 16.39% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 27.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 45.27% over the last quarter.

Principal Street Partners holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 96.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 2,948.70% over the last quarter.

