DAY BY DAY Maintains BNP Paribas SA - Depositary Receipt (BNPQY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of BNP Paribas SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BNPQY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.01% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for BNP Paribas SA - Depositary Receipt is $50.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.22 to a high of $61.12. The average price target represents an increase of 54.01% from its latest reported closing price of $32.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BNP Paribas SA - Depositary Receipt is 50,679MM, an increase of 8.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNP Paribas SA - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNPQY is 0.62%, an increase of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 4,499K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 3,485K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,649K shares , representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNPQY by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Altrius Capital Management holds 180K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares , representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNPQY by 9.50% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 108K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNPQY by 28.57% over the last quarter.

BINV - Brandes International ETF holds 106K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNPQY by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Meritage Portfolio Management holds 85K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNPQY by 4.54% over the last quarter.

