DAY BY DAY Maintains BNP Paribas (BNPQF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of BNP Paribas (OTCPK:BNPQF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.12% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for BNP Paribas is $98.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.08 to a high of $120.08. The average price target represents an increase of 42.12% from its latest reported closing price of $69.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BNP Paribas is 50,679MM, an increase of 8.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNP Paribas. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 15.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNPQF is 1.10%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.85% to 8,550K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,694K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNPQF by 4.69% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 1,364K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares , representing a decrease of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNPQF by 3.21% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 1,335K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares , representing an increase of 22.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNPQF by 27.04% over the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 689K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNPQF by 5.06% over the last quarter.

JAWWX - Janus Henderson Global Research Fund Class T holds 361K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares , representing a decrease of 16.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNPQF by 17.48% over the last quarter.

