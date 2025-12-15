DAY BY DAY Maintains Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (BBVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BBVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.02% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $22.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.22 to a high of $27.28. The average price target represents an increase of 0.02% from its latest reported closing price of $22.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 26,845MM, a decrease of 15.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 903 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBVA is 0.42%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 952,568K shares. The put/call ratio of BBVA is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 117,752K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175,927K shares , representing a decrease of 49.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 30.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 82,086K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,754K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 13.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 51,041K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,599K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 38,310K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,422K shares , representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 5.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 37,451K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,843K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 16.74% over the last quarter.

