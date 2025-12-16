DAY BY DAY Maintains argenx SE (ARGNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of argenx SE (OTCPK:ARGNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.05% Upside

As of August 27, 2024, the average one-year price target for argenx SE is $586.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $176.99 to a high of $709.87. The average price target represents an increase of 57.05% from its latest reported closing price of $373.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for argenx SE is 1,446MM, a decrease of 60.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in argenx SE. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARGNF is 0.33%, an increase of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 8,577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,573K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 884K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGNF by 0.54% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 824K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares , representing a decrease of 34.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGNF by 31.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 549K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGNF by 14.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 399K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGNF by 1.34% over the last quarter.

