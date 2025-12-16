DAY BY DAY Maintains ArcelorMittal (AMSYF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of ArcelorMittal (OTCPK:AMSYF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.37% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for ArcelorMittal is $33.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.73 to a high of $44.17. The average price target represents an increase of 23.37% from its latest reported closing price of $26.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ArcelorMittal is 63,216MM, an increase of 3.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcelorMittal. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMSYF is 0.23%, an increase of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 63,010K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,146K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,870K shares , representing a decrease of 11.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSYF by 12.33% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 5,375K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,566K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSYF by 72.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,816K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,257K shares , representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSYF by 12.99% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 3,549K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,576K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSYF by 0.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,092K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSYF by 1.24% over the last quarter.

