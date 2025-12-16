DAY BY DAY Maintains adidas AG - Depositary Receipt (ADDYY) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of adidas AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ADDYY) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for adidas AG - Depositary Receipt is $137.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $102.48 to a high of $171.43. The average price target represents an increase of 13.66% from its latest reported closing price of $121.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for adidas AG - Depositary Receipt is 26,481MM, an increase of 7.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in adidas AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 22.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADDYY is 0.34%, an increase of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.09% to 280K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBR ALO Fund holds 114K shares. No change in the last quarter.

WINN - Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF holds 34K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADDYY by 29.87% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 26K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADDYY by 23.59% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 20K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADDYY by 3.12% over the last quarter.

USLUX - Holmes Macro Trends Fund holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADDYY by 20.02% over the last quarter.

