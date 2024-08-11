DAY BY DAY Downgrades STMicroelectronics N.V. (ENXTPA:STMPA)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, DAY BY DAY downgraded their outlook for STMicroelectronics N.V. (ENXTPA:STMPA) from Hold to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.26% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. is €42.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of €34.34 to a high of €55.96. The average price target represents an increase of 60.26% from its latest reported closing price of €26.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for STMicroelectronics N.V. is 18,533MM, an increase of 20.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in STMicroelectronics N.V.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STMPA is 0.37%, an increase of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 73,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,983K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,896K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STMPA by 12.87% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 8,118K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,160K shares , representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STMPA by 6.00% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,608K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,185K shares , representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STMPA by 26.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,384K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,300K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STMPA by 17.88% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,037K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,875K shares , representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STMPA by 11.32% over the last quarter.

