DAY BY DAY Downgrades STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0L9Y)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, DAY BY DAY downgraded their outlook for STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0L9Y) from Hold to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L9Y is 0.20%, an increase of 16.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.50% to 73,183K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 6,476K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,801K shares , representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9Y by 4.67% over the last quarter.

SMH - VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF holds 5,312K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,436K shares , representing an increase of 35.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9Y by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,949K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares , representing an increase of 40.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L9Y by 38.27% over the last quarter.

SOXX - iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF holds 3,605K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing an increase of 20.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9Y by 14.07% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,133K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,058K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9Y by 20.34% over the last quarter.

