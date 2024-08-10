DAY BY DAY Downgrades LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (BIT:1MC)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, DAY BY DAY downgraded their outlook for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (BIT:1MC) from Hold to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.96% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is €819.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of €447.31 to a high of €992.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.96% from its latest reported closing price of €621.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is 94,934MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 34.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MC is 1.18%, an increase of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.77% to 45,760K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,199K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,331K shares , representing a decrease of 96.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MC by 45.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,045K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MC by 5.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,632K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares , representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MC by 2.90% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,587K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares , representing a decrease of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MC by 21.24% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,089K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing a decrease of 25.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MC by 30.02% over the last quarter.

